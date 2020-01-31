|
|
|
MacLean Annabel Passed away peacefully on
25th January 2020, aged 73,
with her loving Husband
James by her side.
Much loved and missed Mum
of Paul, Alison and Lorna.
Doting Granny and Great Grandma. Loving Sister of Oline.
A regular player at The Empire Bingo Hall, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Monday 10th February 2020
at 11:30 AM.
Enquiries to: Box Bros Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020