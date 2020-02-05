Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Horan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Horan

Notice Condolences

Anne Horan Notice
HORAN Anne Maureen Passed away peacefully at home on 30th January 2020,
aged 77 years.

Anne was the beloved wife of Derrick, with whom she
is now reunited.
She was the dearly loved Mum
of Stewart and Jackie, and a treasured Nanna, Great Nanna, Mother in Law, Auntie and Friend.
Her funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 21st February 2020 at 13.15p.m.

Family Flowers only but donations, if desired, are to Trinity Hospice.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Bispham Road, Blackpool
01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -