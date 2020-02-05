|
|
|
HORAN Anne Maureen Passed away peacefully at home on 30th January 2020,
aged 77 years.
Anne was the beloved wife of Derrick, with whom she
is now reunited.
She was the dearly loved Mum
of Stewart and Jackie, and a treasured Nanna, Great Nanna, Mother in Law, Auntie and Friend.
Her funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 21st February 2020 at 13.15p.m.
Family Flowers only but donations, if desired, are to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Bispham Road, Blackpool
01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020