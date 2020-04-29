|
|
|
WARREN Anne 15th April 2020
Passed away peacefully, aged 85 years.
Loving mother to Kim, Mark
and Joy, as well as to their
children and spouses.
She was born in Liverpool
but loved living in Blackpool.
Now that she's reunited with our late Dad, they can spend their time happily dancing over the rainbow in Heaven's amazing ballroom.
Love and hugs ever and always -
till we meet again xxx
Service to be held on
30th April 2020; which will be
live-streamed and recorded.
Contact 07915390332 for details.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020