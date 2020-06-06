Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Whipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Whipp

Notice Condolences

Anne Whipp Notice
WHIPP ANNE ISMAY Anne passed away on the
1st May at Fleetwood Hall Care Home, aged 81 years.
Wife of the late Kenneth Whipp. Dearly loved daughter of the late Andrew and Rhoda Rutherford. Auntie to Helen and Godmother
to Ebony Rose.
Rest in the Peace of the Lord now Anne, with Auntie Rhoda
and Uncle Andy.
Donations in memory of Anne can be made to Dementia UK c/o
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road,
West View,
Fleetwood,
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -