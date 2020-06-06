|
WHIPP ANNE ISMAY Anne passed away on the
1st May at Fleetwood Hall Care Home, aged 81 years.
Wife of the late Kenneth Whipp. Dearly loved daughter of the late Andrew and Rhoda Rutherford. Auntie to Helen and Godmother
to Ebony Rose.
Rest in the Peace of the Lord now Anne, with Auntie Rhoda
and Uncle Andy.
Donations in memory of Anne can be made to Dementia UK c/o
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road,
West View,
Fleetwood,
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2020