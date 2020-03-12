|
BEADEN Anthony Anthony passed away peacefully
at his home on Sunday
1st March 2020, aged 65 years.
Beloved husband to Linda,
devoted dad to Kevin and Karen
and father in law to Chris. A loving
grandad to Oliver and Faye, a much
loved son to Beryl and loving
brother to Jacqueline.
Anthony will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at Park Crematorium, Lytham,
St Annes on Wednesday
18th March 2020 at 11:30am
followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Blue Skies Hospital Fund.
Donations and all enquiries please
to D Hollowell and Sons, 497
Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RE.
Tel: 01253 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020