Moons Funeral Service (Great Eccleston)
Raikes Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 0YA
01995 672328
Anthony Hale

Anthony Hale Notice
Hale Anthony
(Tony) On 24th July 2020
Tony passed away suddenly.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle.
He loved his friends, cricket,
Blackpool Football Club
and a glass or two of red wine.
May he rest in peace.
Due to current restrictions
a private funeral service
will be held.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu are to
Rosemere Cancer Centre,
Preston Royal Hospital
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston
PR3 0YA Tel No 01995 672328
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2020
