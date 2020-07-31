|
Hale Anthony
(Tony) On 24th July 2020
Tony passed away suddenly.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle.
He loved his friends, cricket,
Blackpool Football Club
and a glass or two of red wine.
May he rest in peace.
Due to current restrictions
a private funeral service
will be held.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu are to
Rosemere Cancer Centre,
Preston Royal Hospital
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston
PR3 0YA Tel No 01995 672328
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2020