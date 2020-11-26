|
|
|
HEANEY Anthony
(Tony) Hardwick Sadly, Tony aged 82 years,
passed away peacefully on
the 8th November 2020
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Loving husband of Irene, precious dad of Julie and the late Jon, much loved "Gramps" of grandchildren and great grandchildren,
uncle and great uncle.
Tony will be sadly missed by all his devoted family and many friends.
Please keep Tony and his family in your thoughts and prayers on Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 2:30pm when they will be celebrating Tony's life in a
family service.
No flowers please by request.
Donations may be made in lieu
for Blue Skies Hospital Fund.
All enquiries and donations
please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020