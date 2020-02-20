|
|
|
Kelly Anthony (Tony) Tony, peacefully fell asleep with his dear family by his side in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 11th February 2020,
aged 59 years. Devoted husband of Carol, cherished dad of Caitlin,
a loving brother and brother in law and a much loved uncle.
Tony will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends and
all who had the pleasure
to have known him.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 6th March 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family floral tributes only please by request, donations if so desired, in lieu of floral tributes, to Trinity The Hospice in the Fylde c/o the funeral director. Family request no black attire to be worn, football shirts of your choice, if possible.
All enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool, FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020