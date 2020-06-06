Home

MOZLEY Anthony Rennie It is with great sadness that we wish to announce the death of Tony Mozley, aged 74,
on 25th May 2020.
The dearly loved Husband of Ann, treasured Father of Louise and Joe and loving Grandad of Elliott, Freddie, Joey, Jaime and Lukas.
A private family funeral
will take place.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Parkinson's UK via
justgiving.com/fundraising/
tony-mozley
Tony will be loved and remembered always by his devoted family and many friends.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2020
