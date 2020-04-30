|
Saunders Anthony Raymond
(Tony) Proprietor of
The Card Market Ltd Fylde.
Tony, aged 57 years,
passed away peacefully in hospital after a short, bravely endured illness on Sunday April 19th, 2020.
He will be forever missed by his broken hearted wife Jo,
children Beth, Will and Kate,
dad Ray, mum Barbara,
sisters Gail and Vicky and
many other loved family
members and wonderful friends.
He touched the lives of many with his kind heart, humour and smile.
Restricted family funeral only
but a memorial service
to celebrate his life will be
arranged at a future date.
All enquiries please to
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Services
Tel 01253 885858
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020