SCHOFIELD Anthony(Tony) Passed away peacefully with his family around him on
Christmas Day, 2019.

Much loved husband of Janet, devoted dad of Paul, Rachel, Simon and Mark, father-in-law of Claire, Alan, Joanna and Laura, adored Grandad of Emily, William, Joseph and Tommy, cherished brother of Jacqueline and Christine.
Also loved son-in-law,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Tony will be missed by his many many friends.
Service and Cremation to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday January 13th, 2020 at 2:45pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to
Skcin charity.

All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
