Audrey Harrison Notice
Harrison Audrey Audrey passed away
peacefully in Todmorden on
Friday 20th November 2020, aged 91.
She will be sadly missed by her family, Edward and Rose, Andrew and Sally, grandchildren Melissa, Alastair and Freya and great grandchildren Ashton and Teddy.
She will be coming back to Blackpool and her final journey will start from her home at 2pm on Wed 9th Dec before a private funeral at Carleton Crematorium.

Family flowers only and
enquiries re donations to
Todmorden Funeral Service
01706 816024
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020
