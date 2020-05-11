|
Howarth Audrey Margaret On April 30th 2020, peacefully in
St Alban's Nursing Home,
Knott End On Sea, aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Colin,
much loved mum of Suzanne, mother in law of Philip and beloved nanna of Alex, Stephie and Flo.
A private family funeral will be held.
No flowers please but donations welcome if desired to Parkinson's UK 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London SW1V 1EJ.
All enquiries please to
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Services
tel 01253 885858
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 11, 2020