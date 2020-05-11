Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Poulton-Le-Fylde)
48/50 Station Road
Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7JQ
01253 885858
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Audrey Howarth

Audrey Howarth Notice
Howarth Audrey Margaret On April 30th 2020, peacefully in
St Alban's Nursing Home,
Knott End On Sea, aged 88 years.

Loving wife of the late Colin,
much loved mum of Suzanne, mother in law of Philip and beloved nanna of Alex, Stephie and Flo.

A private family funeral will be held.

No flowers please but donations welcome if desired to Parkinson's UK 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London SW1V 1EJ.

All enquiries please to
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Services
tel 01253 885858
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 11, 2020
