MANNING Audrey Peacefully in the loving care
of Trinity Hospice on
Friday June 26th 2020,
aged 54 years.
Beloved and dear wife of Andrew and cherished mum of David.
A private family service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday July 13th at 3:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
the Stroke Association.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 8, 2020