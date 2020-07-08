Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Audrey Manning

Audrey Manning Notice
MANNING Audrey Peacefully in the loving care
of Trinity Hospice on
Friday June 26th 2020,
aged 54 years.
Beloved and dear wife of Andrew and cherished mum of David.
A private family service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday July 13th at 3:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
the Stroke Association.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 8, 2020
