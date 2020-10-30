|
WOOD Audrey Dearly beloved wife
of the late Roy,
Mum of Gail,
Grandma of Daniel and Claire,
Great Grandma of Alfie,
Evie-Mae, Olivia and Harrie.
Passed away on
20th October, 2020
aged 83 years.
Audrey's funeral is to take place on Monday 9th November at the Parish Church of Holy
Trinity, Freckleton at 11.30a.m. before committal at
Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Due to current restrictions,
the service is by invitation only.
The cortege will leave Harbour Lane, Warton at 11.10 a.m.
passing Lamaleach Caravan Park
at 11.20 where those unable
to attend the service may
pay their respects.
Audrey had many friends and
extended family who will miss her
immensely at this very sad
and difficult time.
Family flowers only but
donations if so desired
may be made to the
British Heart Foundation,
direct or c/o the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road,
Freckleton, Preston,
PR4 1HU. Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020