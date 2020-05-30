|
BEE Barbara Mary On May 25th , 2020
peacefully at
Victoria Hospital, Blackpool
aged 76 years and of Weeton.
The dearly loved wife
of the late James,
loving mother of Sharon,
Alison, Carl and Sarah,
and dear grandma to six
and great grandma to three.
Service and Interment at
St Michaels Parish Church, Weeton on Friday June 5th at
11.30 a.m. Due to current restrictions only family are able to attend the funeral.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
for Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood,
Station Road, Kirkham.
Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2020