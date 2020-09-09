|
|
|
BUTLER Barbara Florence
"Flo" Surrounded by her loving family Flo passed away peacefully on Monday 24th August 2020,
aged 80 years.
Devoted and loving mum of Sheelagh, Sharon, Joyce and Anne and a dear and cherished grandma.
Please keep Flo and her family
in your thoughts on Monday
14th September at 11:00am when they will be celebrating her life
in a private family service.
Family flowers only please. Donations in Flo's memory may be made in lieu for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons.
The Willows Funeral Home.
Tel: 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 9, 2020