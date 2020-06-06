|
|
|
EVANS Barbara and David EVANS
Barbara Elizabeth
Dearly loved wife of David, passed peacefully away at home, with her daughter Michele by her side,
on 14th May 2020, aged 86 years.
EVANS
Frederick David (Dave)
Dearly loved husband of Barbara, passed away suddenly at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 23rd May 2020, aged 83 years.
As they did in life, they will be forever holding hands and watching over their beloved children, grandchildren and
great grandchildren
from both sides of the family,
who brought them so much joy.
We were blessed to have you in
our lives for so long and will forever cherish the memories of you both. You will be so dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Please keep them in your
thoughts on Tuesday 9th June at 1.30, when we will be celebrating their lives and love in a private family service for them both at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to
Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary.
The service will be streamed live.
All enquiries to
Co op Funeralcare
32 St Andrews Road South
St Annes. FY8 1PS
Tel 01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2020