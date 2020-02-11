|
FROST (Née Gregory)
Barbara Passed away on
Tuesday 4th February 2020
in the tender loving care of Glenroyd Nursing Home
aged 95 years.
Loving mother to Jill and special friend to her partner David, a much loved mother-in-law to the late Trevor, loving sister to her ten siblings, a treasured aunt to Lynne, partner Billie and all her other nieces and nephews, Barbara was a companion to the late Robert (Scotland) for over 40 years. Barbara will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th February at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary or
St Clements Church, Horsley
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020