FROST Barbara The family of the late Barbara would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
A special thank you to
Glenroyd Nursing Home for all the care given to Barbara over
the last 2 years, Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service, Heathers House of Flowers for the beautiful floral tributes and Nibbles at Carleton
for their warm hospitality.
Finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors
for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020