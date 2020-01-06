|
Holland Barbara 23rd December 2019
Peacefully at
Sable Cottage Nursing Home,
aged 90 years.
A much loved wife of the late Frederick and a dear Mum,
Nannie and great Nan.
Funeral to take place on
Tuesday 14th January 2020 at
St Bartholomew's Church,
Great Barrow, Chester at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Vale Royal Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations if so desired to Alzheimers Society.
For all enquiries contact Jacqueline Wilson Funeral Services, 52 High Street, Tarvin, Chester Tel 01829 740002
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020