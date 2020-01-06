Home

Jacqueline Wilson Independent Funeral Service Ltd (Tarvin, Chester)
52 High Street
Chester, Cheshire CH3 8EE
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00
St Bartholomew's Church
Great Barrow
Committal
Following Services
Vale Royal Crematorium
Barbara Holland Notice
Holland Barbara 23rd December 2019

Peacefully at
Sable Cottage Nursing Home,
aged 90 years.

A much loved wife of the late Frederick and a dear Mum,
Nannie and great Nan.

Funeral to take place on
Tuesday 14th January 2020 at
St Bartholomew's Church,
Great Barrow, Chester at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Vale Royal Crematorium.

Family flowers only but donations if so desired to Alzheimers Society.

For all enquiries contact Jacqueline Wilson Funeral Services, 52 High Street, Tarvin, Chester Tel 01829 740002
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
