HUNTER Barbara Mary
(Fallow)
née Clark In loving memory of
Barbara Hunter who passed away peacefully at home in Blackpool
on April 28th, one week after her 100th birthday, being cared for by her daughter Linda and daughter in law Christine following a long stay in hospital.
She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Hunter and previously the late Jock Fallow, the deeply loved mother of Linda, Jim, Andrew and Janette; the much loved step mother of Chris, Andrew and Lorraine; the loved and respected mother in law of Adrian, Linda, Christine, Don, Gail and Ron, and adored by her many grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
She was described by her many friends around the country as a determined, feisty, inspirational and classy lady who was always interested in what was happening around her. She led a very full, eventful and interesting life and will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.
A private funeral will be held on Wednesday 13th May.
Family flowers only but
donations in her memory will be gratefully received by Trinity Hospice for whom she was a volunteer for many years.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Blackpool
Tel : 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 6, 2020