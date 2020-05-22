|
HUNTER Barbara The family of the late Barbara Hunter wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and donations to Trinity Hospice received during their sad loss.
Special thanks to Reverend Alex Sanders for her comforting words and compassionate service and to all at D. Hollowell and Sons, especially Jon, for their professional and dignified services.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 22, 2020