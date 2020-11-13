Home

Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Barbara McCune

Barbara McCune Notice
McCUNE
Barbara Passed away peacefully at Alexandra Nursing Home on November 5th 2020.
Barbara, aged 84 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Beloved wife of the late Mark, dearly loved mum of Neil and the late Harry, dear mother-in-law
of Lynn and loving grandma
of Emma.
Barbara will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at Queensway Methodist Church, Poulton-le-Fylde on Friday November 27th at 10.30am, followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at
11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society.

All enquiries to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020
