MULLER BARBARA
(former manager
Lewis's fashion floor) On Friday 20th December, with her loving family present, Barbara passed away peacefully, aged 85,
in the respectful care of Ward 23 Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Adored wife of the late Kenneth, much loved mum of Philip, Yvette, Keith and the late Ian, a dear mum in law, darling nan, great grandma and recent great great grandma. Barbara was much loved by her friends & family and will be sorely missed. Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium
on Wednesday 15th January at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to blue skies local NHS hospital fund
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333.
