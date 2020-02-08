|
|
|
SIMONE Barbara Passed away peacefully on
Monday 27th January 2020,
aged 75 years.
Devoted wife of the late Claudio, loving and cherished mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister,
auntie and good friend.
Funeral will be held at
Holy Family Catholic Church,
Links Road, Blackpool, on Wednesday 19th February, at 1:00pm prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made
for the Trinity or Brian House Children's Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral Home. Telephone: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020