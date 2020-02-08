Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Simone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Simone

Notice Condolences

Barbara Simone Notice
SIMONE Barbara Passed away peacefully on
Monday 27th January 2020,
aged 75 years.
Devoted wife of the late Claudio, loving and cherished mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister,
auntie and good friend.
Funeral will be held at
Holy Family Catholic Church,
Links Road, Blackpool, on Wednesday 19th February, at 1:00pm prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made
for the Trinity or Brian House Children's Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral Home. Telephone: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -