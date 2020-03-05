Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Barbara Swan Notice
SWAN Barbara
"Babs" Passed away in the loving care of The Farthings Nursing Home, on Saturday 22nd February 2020, aged 76 years.

Loving and devoted wife of Bill, much loved and cherished mum, grandma and great-grandma.
"Babs will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday
11th March at 10:00am.
No flowers please,
donations may be sent in lieu for Alzheimer's Society UK.

All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral Home. Telephone: 533663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
