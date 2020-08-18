Home

CROSS Barrie It is with great sadness we announce the death of Barrie
who passed away peacefully in
the Farthings Nursing Home
on Sunday August 2nd 2020,
aged 78 years.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Edith, much loved dad of
David and Pamela, father in law
of Nicola and Richard, treasured grandad of Danielle, Sam, Hollie and Madeline, dear brother in law of Charles and the late Margaret, Billy and Ronnie.
Service to be held at the
Parish Church of Thornton,
Christ Church, Meadows Avenue on Tuesday August 25th at
11:30am followed by burial in
the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
57 Fleetwood Road North Thornton Tel : 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020
