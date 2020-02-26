|
|
|
HODGKISS (Barrie) On Thursday 20th February 2020, Barrie peacefully passed away, aged 75 years, whilst in the care of New Thursby Care Home.
Beloved Husband to Steff, devoted Dad to Lesley and Lee. A loving Grandad to Harvey and Nancy.
A much loved Brother to Barbara and father in law to Sean and Kim.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on Monday
2nd March 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to North West Air Ambulance,
C/o The Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
D Hollowell and Sons Funeral
Directors, 497 Lytham Road,
Blackpool, FY4 1RE.
Tel: 01253 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020