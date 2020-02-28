|
Parker Barrie Died peacefully on
Saturday 8th February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Brenda, devoted father of Stephanie and John, son in law of Roy and Celia, grandad of Hazel, Lloyd, Ellis and Wesley and
great grandad of Shannan,
Brenna and Lottie.
"Barrie will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends."
Service to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Dean Street, Blackpool on Friday 6th March 2020 at 12.30pm followed by committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham St Annes.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020