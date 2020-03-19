|
WILD Barrington
(Barry) After a short illness, Barry,
passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday March 12th 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Maureen and much loved
dad of Jon and Claudia.
"Barry will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends".
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Friday March 27th at 11:30am.
All floral tributes and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020