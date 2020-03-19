Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Barrington Wild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrington Wild

Notice Condolences

Barrington Wild Notice
WILD Barrington
(Barry) After a short illness, Barry,
passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday March 12th 2020, aged 89 years.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen and much loved
dad of Jon and Claudia.
"Barry will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends".

Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Friday March 27th at 11:30am.
All floral tributes and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -