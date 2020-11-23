|
|
|
DEVANE (Bernadette Pauline)
"Pauline" On Friday 6th November 2020, peacefully whilst in hospital
and of Thornton Cleveleys,
Pauline passed away,
aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late John Francis Devane, much loved mum to John, Stephen and Christina Devane and devoted sister to John Barrett and Barbara Gut and the late Josephine Walsh and Kathleen Smith. A dear mother in law of Ruth and Helene and a devoted Grandma to Alexander, Lucy, Laura and Louis, Great Grandma to Oscar and Bella.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel - 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020