Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Britt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Britt

Notice Condolences

Bernard Britt Notice
BRITT BERNARD On 26th January 2020
peacefully in The Manse Nursing Home, Kirkham and of Freckleton
BERNARD, aged 85 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Marie, very dear father of
Paul and Mark, loving father-in-law of Debbie and Karen, devoted grandad of Darren and Kirsty, Jamie and Katie and
great grandad of Arlan
and Indi Rai.
Requiem Mass at
Holy Family Church, Warton on
Tuesday 11th February at
10.00 a.m. before interment at Poulton Old Cemetery, Moorland Road, Poulton le Fylde, FY6 7EU. Family flowers only but donations, if so desired, to Sightsavers c/o
the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale, 189 Kirkham Road, Freckleton,
Preston PR4 1HU
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -