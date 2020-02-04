|
|
|
BRITT BERNARD On 26th January 2020
peacefully in The Manse Nursing Home, Kirkham and of Freckleton
BERNARD, aged 85 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Marie, very dear father of
Paul and Mark, loving father-in-law of Debbie and Karen, devoted grandad of Darren and Kirsty, Jamie and Katie and
great grandad of Arlan
and Indi Rai.
Requiem Mass at
Holy Family Church, Warton on
Tuesday 11th February at
10.00 a.m. before interment at Poulton Old Cemetery, Moorland Road, Poulton le Fylde, FY6 7EU. Family flowers only but donations, if so desired, to Sightsavers c/o
the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale, 189 Kirkham Road, Freckleton,
Preston PR4 1HU
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020