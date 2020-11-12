|
BROOME Bernard Fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church, Bernard
passed away peacefully at
The Willows Care Home on November 3rd 2020.
Aged 98 years and formerly of Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde, Bernard served in HM Royal Corps of Signals in India during WW2 and was a well respected accountant in Blackpool
for over 40 years.
Bernard was the much loved husband of the late Joan, the loving and loved dad of Liz,
Louise, Mary, Patti and the late Peter, father in law of Pete, Susan, Andy, Jeff and the late Mark, dearly loved grandad of Joanne, Kristian, Rebecca, Peter, Ben, Duncan, Stephanie, Hazel, Jennifer, Beverley, Mark, Nicola, Michael and the late Richard, great grandad of 13, dear
brother of the late George and Vera and a much loved uncle.
Bernard will be greatly
missed by his family, friends
and all who knew him.
Grateful thanks to the dedicated staff at The Willows Care Home for their love, kindness and support to Bernard and his family.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Friday 20th November at 11am, followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society and/or NSPCC.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Due to current circumstances, we are sorry that attendance at Bernard's funeral will be by invitation only.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020