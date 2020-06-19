Home

Bernard Moss Notice
MOSS Bernard Passed away peacefully
in hospital on
Friday June 12th 2020,
aged 86 years.

Beloved husband of Dorothy, dearly loved dad of
John, Allison, David and Andrew, dear father in law of Mick,
Debbie, Donna and Lisa
and a proud grandad and
great grandad.

Please keep Bernard and
family in your thoughts on
Friday July 3rd.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Dementia UK.

All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2020
