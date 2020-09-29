|
|
|
WADDINGTON Andrew, Corin and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to the North West Golden Retriever Rescue received, during their recent sad loss.
Grateful thanks to the staff at
The Hamptons Care Centre
and all the Doctors and
staff who cared for Bert.
Special thanks to
Father David Lyon for his kind and comforting ministrations,
to the members of Semper Fidelis Lodge for the guard of honour at
St Annes Parish Church and
Dr Steven Reid for his
uplifting tribute to Bert.
Finally, thanks to
Jeffrey & Deborah Horsfield
of Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors for their
caring, dignified and professional funeral services.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 29, 2020