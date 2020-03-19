Home

More Obituaries for Beryl Cunliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Cunliffe

Notice Condolences

Beryl Cunliffe Notice
Cunliffe Beryl Peacefully in the loving care of Pennystone Court Nursing Home on Tuesday March 10th 2020,
aged 86 years.
Re-united with her beloved husband Norman. Cherished mum of Gary, Anne and Shirley, grandma of Naomi, Matthew, Hannah, Jodie and Lewis and great grandma of Harriet and Margot.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday March 25th at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Pennystone Court Residents Fund. Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
