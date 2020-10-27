|
HEY Beryl It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Beryl who passed away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 15th October 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Harold & mother of Linda & Karen.
Formerly a Teacher and Senior Mistress at Northfold Junior School.
Her funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium Friday 30th October.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made directly to N-Vision, Princess Alexandra Home, Bosworth Pl, Blackpool FY4 1SH
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3JG
Tel: 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020