JENKINS Beryl Passed away peacefully at home,
following an illness bravely fought.
Beloved wife of Roy and a much
loved mum, mum-in-law, sister,
sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Beryl will be missed by all
who loved and knew her.
A private family funeral service will be held for Beryl, at Carleton Crematorium on Friday
11th September 2020 at 2:00 pm, please hold Beryl's family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.
Family flowers only please
but donations welcome,
if desired, to Guide Dogs for the
Blind Association. Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Preston
PR1 0LS.
All further enquiries please to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool. FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 4, 2020