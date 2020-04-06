|
ASHTON Betty Suddenly but peacefully in
Victoria Hospital Blackpool
on March 29th 2020,
Elizabeth Findlay Ashton, aged 76 years, of Marton, Blackpool.
The beloved wife of the late Derek Ashton much loved mum of Bill, Yvonne & Steve dear mother in law Michelle, John and Irene,
devoted granny of Laura,
Carly, Joanne Charlotte,
William and Tom and loving sister of the late Bill McClure.
"She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends."
All enquiries to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020