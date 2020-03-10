|
BLAKE Betty Passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra Home on March 3rd 2020 in her 100th year.
Betty was a dearly loved mum, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma. She will be sadly missed by family, and all who knew her.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Parish Church of Singleton
(St. Anne) on Wednesday March 18th 2020 at 1pm, followed by Cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to R. N. I. B. (Royal National Institute
for the Blind).
All enquiries to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020