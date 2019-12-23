|
|
|
CHETTOE Betty Anne
(nee wood) On Wednesday 18th December 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Betty passed away aged 88 years.
Loving wife to the
late Royce Chettoe and
mother to Lynn and Lorraine.
Betty will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Blue Skies Appeal,
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019