Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Chettoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Chettoe

Notice Condolences

Betty Chettoe Notice
CHETTOE Betty Anne
(nee wood) On Wednesday 18th December 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Betty passed away aged 88 years.

Loving wife to the
late Royce Chettoe and
mother to Lynn and Lorraine.

Betty will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Blue Skies Appeal,
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
c/o the Funeral Director.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -