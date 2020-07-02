|
THOMPSON Betty Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
Redbricks Care Home on
Tuesday June 23rd 2020,
aged 92 years.
Loving wife of the late Richard, dearly loved mum of Lynda and Julie, dear mother in law of Alf
and Conway and much cherished grandma of Daniel and Andy.
Our kind and gentle mum will always be missed.
Please keep Betty and family
in your thoughts on
Tuesday July 7th 2020
at 11:45 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Guide Dogs For The Blind.
All donations and
enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House
Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 2, 2020