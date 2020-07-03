Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Beverley Peake

Beverley Peake Notice
PEAKE Beverley May Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Bournemouth Road Supported Living on Saturday 27th June 2020, aged 61 years.
Much loved daughter of Eileen and the late Ernie, much loved stepdaughter of John, cherished sister of Ernie, Deb and John, beloved sister-in-law and auntie.
Bev will be greatly missed
by all her friends and family.
Many thanks to the wonderful team and staff at both the Waterloo Medical Centre
and Bournemouth Road Supported Living.
Flowers may be sent.
Donations, if so desired,
to Carers Trust.
Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road. Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 3, 2020
