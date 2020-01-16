|
BRIGG Susan Beverly Aged 62 years.
Passed away surrounded by her loving family at Trinity Hospice
on Monday 13th January.
Deeply loved Wife to John, cherished Sister to Sandra, treasured Mum to Daniel,
Wayne and Kimberley and
much loved Nannie.
Sue will be truly missed
by all who knew her.
A service to celebrate Sue's life will take place at Lytham Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to
NC Funeral Directors
40 Highfield Road
Blackpool
Lancashire
FY4 2JA
Tel: 01253 420450
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020