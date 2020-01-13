Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Reeds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Reeds

Notice Condolences

Bill Reeds Notice
REEDS Bill Passed away peacefully
in Clifton Hospital on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Joan, much loved dad of Phil and Alan, much loved father in law of Linda and Wendy and a cherished grandad
of Martin, Frances and Owen.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium Chapel on
Monday 20th January at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to RNLI Blackpool.
All donations and enquiries
please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -