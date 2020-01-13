|
|
|
REEDS Bill Passed away peacefully
in Clifton Hospital on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Joan, much loved dad of Phil and Alan, much loved father in law of Linda and Wendy and a cherished grandad
of Martin, Frances and Owen.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium Chapel on
Monday 20th January at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to RNLI Blackpool.
All donations and enquiries
please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020