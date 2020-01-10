|
Jackson Billy (Aged 75 years).
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 20th December 2019.
Deeply loved husband of Kathleen, devoted dad to Billy and David. Loving grandad to Christina and Reece, father in law to Zeeta & loving uncle.
Billy will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Billy's funeral will take place on Friday 17th January 2020 at Carleton Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Any further enquiries to:
Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road
Layton
Blackpool. FY3 7EP
Tel: 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020