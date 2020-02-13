|
|
|
ROSS (William)
Billy On Saturday 8th February 2020 whilst in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Billy, aged 89 years, sadly passed away.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret 'Together again x',
loving Father to Sandra, Amanda, Paula and the late Denise.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Thornton-Cleveleys, Meadows Avenue on
Tuesday 25th February 2020 at 2:30pm prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Brian House c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020