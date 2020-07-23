Home

Brenda Conboy

Notice Condolences

Brenda Conboy Notice
CONBOY Brenda Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Owls Care Home on Friday 17th July 2020,
aged 97 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Vincent, much loved mum of Billy, Tony and Sean, dear mother in law of Dorothy and Glenda, cherished grandma of Erin, William, Alistair, Bridie, Lanna and great grandma of James, Iona and Bonnie.
Please keep Brenda and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Wednesday 29th July when they will be celebrating her life in a private family service.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the
Owls Care Home.
All donations & enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 23, 2020
